Comicpalooza took place in Houston over the weekend, and as it’s now one of the biggest cons on the calendar—with over 40,000 in attendance—there was a lot of good cosplay on show.



Below you’ll see the best of it, across both a video and a collection of images, all taken by Mineralblu.

Cosplay by Kaitlyn Siragusa

Cosplay by Sayanon

Cosplay by Unknown

Cosplay by Unknown

Cosplay by Amazon

Cosplay by Ceci Cici

Cosplay by Unknown

Cosplay by Unknown

Cosplay by Unknown

Cosplay by Jennifer Van Damsel

Cosplay by Jennifer Van Damsel

Cosplay by MerryMsMary

Cosplay by North Star Fitness

Cosplay by Jennybelly

Cosplay by Unknown

Cosplay by Methyl Ethyl

Cosplay by Unknown

Cosplay by Titan

Cosplay by Skruffy Studios

Cosplay by Not Cool Company

Cosplay by Miss Mecha

Cosplay by Craig Irvin