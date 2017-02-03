When Pin-Ups Meet Harry Potter CosplayLuke PlunkettYesterday 12:00amFiled to: harry pottercosplay14638EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Cosplay by Ginny Di | Photo by Josh Randall Kotaku cosplay regular Ginny Di returns here with a super cool tribute to Gil Elvgren’s iconic pin-up art, giving the 20th century illustrations a Harry Potter twist. Photos by Josh Randall. You can see more of Ginny’s cosplay at her Facebook page. Cosplay by Ginny Di | Photo by Josh Randall Cosplay by Ginny Di | Photo by Josh Randall Cosplay by Ginny Di | Photo by Josh Randall Cosplay by Ginny Di | Photo by Josh Randall Cosplay by Ginny Di | Photo by Josh Randall Luke Plunkettplunkett@kotaku.com@lukeplunkettLuke Plunkett is a Contributing Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.Reply146 repliesLeave a reply