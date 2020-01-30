This is MMA fighter Itsuki Hirata. To get ready for her next bout in Jakarta, she’s been sparring, pumping iron and dressing up like Android 18 from Dragon Ball.
After the briefest of layoffs for the holiday period, 2020's cosplay calendar is already up and running with PAX South, which was held in San Antonio a couple weeks back.
Or not, really, it just involves a lot of hard work and some very nice photos.
There are a lot of smaller, easier props you could make if you wanted to recreate a weapon from Overwatch, but nope, H-art has skipped past all of those and forged himself an enormous replica of Reinhardt’s hammer.
This is Mary & Feinobi’s take on Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, with the suit made bespoke by Toph Cosplay/Art and photos by FOTO Roman Čierny.
Across timezones and continents, our cosplay photographer Mineralblu went everywhere capturing shots and video from events big and small in 2019. Here, to help kickstart 2020, is a look back at the best of it.
The cosplay calendar—at least as far as cons go—has a tradition of closing out just before Christmas, when Holiday Matsuri is held in Florida. With warm weather, pools and an Orlando resort on offer, it was the perfect place to get away from colder climates and spend a weekend dressing up.
Anime NYC was held at the Javits Center on Manhattan’s West Side late last month, and being one of the biggest anime shows in the U.S., there was lots of cosplay there.
I’m not sure what this says about the odds of a successful union, but it’s at least a very nice way to spend big on an engagement.
Last month, the 2019 instalment of Oni-Con was held in Galveston, Texas. It’s an annual show celebrating anime, manga and video games, which means by default there was also tons of great cosplay there as well.
BlizzCon 2019 had a different feel to previous years, as big game announcements shared the weekend with protests against the company’s political actions. One thing that remained constant, though, was the quality of cosplay that fans brought to the show.
Earlier this month, Kotaku’s Tim Rogers brought Death Stranding to life in a realistic yet inexpensive way. He is not alone. Others have also been doing their own Death Stranding cosplays on the cheap.
Most of our cosplay show coverage comes from North America and Europe, so it’s great tonight to get the chance to feature some amazing work from the southern hemisphere instead.
Back in March, we ran a little feature on Carolina Ravassa, the voice actor behind Sombra who spent a day cosplaying as the Overwatch hacker. That was at Katsucon, but for BlizzCon 2019, she was joined by two other cast members, Anjali Bhimani (Symmetra) and Matthew Mercer (McCree).
One of my favorite cosplayers on the planet, Julian Checkley, has spent the last two years working on a Batman outfit that is so good I’m starting to wonder if he’s actually working for Bruce Wayne on the side.
Every year, the Tokyo neighbourhood of Kagurazaka plays host to the Supernatural Cat Festival, a celebration of feline friends that involves a whole ton of people dressing up as cats then marching down the street playing music.
Having released one a few years back, Witcher cosplayer extraordinaire Maul has decided to do another one, only this time he’s imagining Geralt jumping through The Witcher 3’s portals and ending up in more Earthly forms of employment.
The Houston leg of the Fandemic Tour was held at the NRG Center between October 18-20, and local cosplayers were out in force.
When Diablo 4 was announced over the weekend, there was some very large and very professional cosplay to go along with it.
