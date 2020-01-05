Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Cosplay Gallery

2019's Last Big Cosplay Show Was A Christmas Treat

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:cosplay
10.8K
9
1
Cosplay GalleryCosplay GalleryA showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something let us know and we can add!
PrevNextView All

The cosplay calendar—at least as far as cons go—has a tradition of closing out just before Christmas, when Holiday Matsuri is held in Florida. With warm weather, pools and an Orlando resort on offer, it was the perfect place to get away from colder climates and spend a weekend dressing up.

Below is a gallery of cosplay from the event, with all shots taken by Mineralblu. As usual, you’ll find every cosplayer’s social media information, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series its from watermarked on the image.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Cosplay

Our Favorite Cosplay From Anime NYC 2019

Our Favorite Cosplay From Oni-Con 2019

Our Favorite Cosplay From BlizzCon 2019

Our Favorite Cosplay From Armageddon Expo 2019

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts