Cosplay by Narga | Photo by Kira

This is Russian cosplayer Narga as Jill Valentine, trying here to make the most of a bad day at the office.



Cosplay by Narga | Photo by Kira

Photos by Kira. The zombies are Aoki, Misha and Lady Neba.



Cosplay by Narga | Photo by Kira

The make-up work involved in this shoot is absolutely A++ stuff.



Cosplay by Narga | Photo by Kira

Advertisement

Cosplay by Narga | Photo by Kira

Cosplay by Narga | Photo by Kira

Cosplay by Narga | Photo by Kira

Advertisement

Cosplay by Narga | Photo by Kira

Cosplay by Narga | Photo by Kira

Cosplay by Narga | Photo by Kira