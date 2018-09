In case you missed it, Mexico took top spot at the World Cosplay Summit this year with an incredible Street Fighter routine. We’ve seen video of their effort, but this gallery of photos from Dr. Cosplay gets nice and close to the action.



Luis and Lalo from Mexican cosplay duo Banana Cospboys are of course the Dhalsim and Chun-Li here, while you can see more photos from the event at Dr. Cosplay’s Facebook page.

