A Cosplay Coloring Book!

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:cosplay
cosplay
Cosplay by jesdru
Cosplay by jesdru
Photo: Yiaz Yang, Illustration: Starlight Guild

Put together by Milynn Sarley and featuring art by Emily Claus, Starlight Guild is a new colouring book that turns some excellent fantasy cosplay into some excellent, crafty art.

Cosplayers and costume designers featured include aliciamariebody, fireflypath, hendoart and _fairytas. “I took my real life friends who have made strides in the world as professional costumers, photographers, models, actresses, Dungeons & Dragons game masters, cosplayers, video game creators and so much more, and made them into RPG coloring book characters,” Milynn says of the 22-page project.

A digital release, it’s $5, and you can get it here.

Cosplay by fireflypath
Cosplay by fireflypath
Illustration: Starlight Guild
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

