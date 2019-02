Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Cybertronian Spree are a band who specialise in covers of songs from games, anime and movies. And, when the mood takes them, Led Zeppelin as well.



That’s a fun enough premise on its own, but then, they also do it cosplaying as Transformers. And it’s really good cosplay, too! Aesthetically pleasing, accurate to the source and best of all, practical enough to still allow for crooning and double kicks.

Here’s Immigrant Song:

And here’s Pokemon:

I bet it gets real hot in those suits.