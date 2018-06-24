Two of the most hated characters in British kid’s literature are Professor Umbridge from Harry Potter and Ms. Trunchbull from Roald Dahl’s Matilda. This cosplay shoot, for probably the first and only time ever, imagines what it would look like if they became best friends and hung out.



Let this be a reminder that while cosplay is great in all shapes and forms, high concept comedy cosplay is even better.

AbbyCat is Professor Umbridge, while Ms. Trunchbull is astralqu33n. Photos are by Dan Webb, Evil Teacher Weekly was made by Elaborate Flights of Fancy and the Mudblood pamphlets were made by LA Print Collective.

