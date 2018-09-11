With Shadow of the Tomb Raider out this week, a couple of cosplayers took to nature to pay tribute with their own takes on 2018's version of Lara Croft.



Cosplay by 2playergame | Photo by Flash Bang Cosplay Capture

The cosplayers are kat.ofalltrades and 2playergame, while the photographer is Rex Yau, aka Flash Bang Cosplay Capture. Both cosplayers are wearing wigs made by posewigs, while the props were made by 2playergame and her husband (who sell that kinda stuff on their Etsy store).

