ColossalCon—one of the biggest cosplay shows of the year—just wrapped up in Sandusky, Ohio. And what better way to cosplay for a show called ColossalCon than by recreating the boss roster of Shadow of the Colossus.

Taking a similar approach to the NSFW group Overwatch shoot from last year (this was again organised by cosplay superstar Stella Chuu), 16 girls (the Colossi) and one guy (Wander, aka 89styles) joined some photographers in the fields outside the con to...well, if not recreate the action of the game, then at least show off some very creative uses of fake moss.

A lot of work went into this. It would have been easy to just say “haha let’s do a NSFW Shadow of the Colossus shoot” and stick some hooves on a swimsuit, but everyone involved has gone to town adding the smallest details to each costume, like weak spots and glowing lights.

There’s also a fantastic amount of interpretation going on; some Colossi could be replicated pretty straight-up, but others have taken some interesting adaptations to get them fitting on a human body. UPDATE: Seems most designs are based on this old fan art by Shigatake.

The shoot below (and video above) was taken by Mineralblu, who will also have some coverage of ColossalCon as a whole for us later in the week, so stay tuned for that.

NOTE: AS SUGGESTED IN THE HEADLINE, SOME OF THESE ARE A LITTLE NSFW, SO BE WARNED.