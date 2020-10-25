Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Aerith's Voice Actor, Cosplaying As Aerith

Aerith's Voice Actor, Cosplaying As Aerith

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:final fantasy vii
final fantasy viifinal fantasy vii remakecosplay
Cosplay by Briana White, Costume by Lady Zero, Make-up by helloiamkate
Photo: Martin Wong
Photo: Martin Wong

We’ve seen this before with Overwatch, but never with Final Fantasy!

This is Briana White, host of Strange Rebel Gaming and also the voice of Aerith in the Final Fantasy VII remake, cosplaying as...Aerith from Final Fantasy VII.

Photo: Martin Wong
Photo: Martin Wong
Briana isn’t normally a cosplayer, so here, the dress and ribbon were made by Final Fantasy cosplay specialist Lady Zero, while the make-up work was done by @helloiamkate.

All three photos, meanwhile, were taken by Martin Wong.

Photo: Martin Wong
Photo: Martin Wong
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

Tiresias
Tiresias

Are you kidding? That’s NUTS how much she looks like I expect the character to look IRL after seeing her in both CGI movies and the most recent iteration of the game.

What an incredible bit of cosplay!