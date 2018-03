GIF

It’s been 12 months since Holly Wolf floored us with her Zelda cosplay from Breath of the Wild. She now returns as the same character, only now with a more regal take.



This is Zelda as she’d appear were she Queen of Hyrule, not Princess Trapped In Ghost Realm Who Should have Been Playable In Co-Op DLC But For Some Reason Was Not.

The photos below are by Dave Yang, while the video is by eccentricerick.

Photo: Dave Yang (Facebook)

Photo: Dave Yang (Facebook)

Photo: Dave Yang (Facebook)