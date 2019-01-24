Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Throughout 2018, our photographer and videographer Mineralblu travelled the country covering cosplay conventions. To celebrate, and to recap some of the amazing stuff spotted at the shows, he’s put together this 15 minute highlight reel.



There are 21 shows covered in all, from DragonCon to Comic Con to BlizzCon to New York Comic Con. Cons are shown in chronological order, and you’ll find links to our initial coverage of most of them below the video.

He’s even gone in and labelled most of the characters, in case you don’t recognise a particular cosplay!