This mass cosplay shoot was put together by the very talented Milligan Vick, and features ten members of The Lodge of Sorceresses.
You could argue it’s not quite everyone, since Yenn isn’t there, but a) it’s not like she was a willing participant and b) I think we’ve had enough amazing Yenn cosplay already, thanks, we can survive without her here.
The cosplayers are:
Lio as Margarita
Daria as Fringilla
Torie as Ida
Mari Evans as Assire
Anastasia as Philippa
Marianna as Sabrina
Anna as Francesca
Vatari as Sheala
Prince Ari as Triss
Torie as Keira
All photos, of course, by Milligan Vick.
