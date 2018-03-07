This mass cosplay shoot was put together by the very talented Milligan Vick, and features ten members of The Lodge of Sorceresses.

You could argue it’s not quite everyone, since Yenn isn’t there, but a) it’s not like she was a willing participant and b) I think we’ve had enough amazing Yenn cosplay already, thanks, we can survive without her here.

The cosplayers are:

Lio as Margarita

Daria as Fringilla

Torie as Ida

Mari Evans as Assire

Anastasia as Philippa

Marianna as Sabrina

Anna as Francesca

Vatari as Sheala

Prince Ari as Triss

Torie as Keira

All photos, of course, by Milligan Vick.

