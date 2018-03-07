This mass cosplay shoot was put together by the very talented Milligan Vick, and features ten members of The Lodge of Sorceresses.



You could argue it’s not quite everyone, since Yenn isn’t there, but a) it’s not like she was a willing participant and b) I think we’ve had enough amazing Yenn cosplay already, thanks, we can survive without her here.

The cosplayers are:

Lio as Margarita Daria as Fringilla Torie as Ida Mari Evans as Assire Anastasia as Philippa Marianna as Sabrina Anna as Francesca Vatari as Sheala Prince Ari as Triss Torie as Keira

All photos, of course, by Milligan Vick.

