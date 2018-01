Cosplay by Kalindi | Photo by Jerry Neeko

For their one-year wedding anniversary last year, Kalindi and her husband decided to indulge in a little Overwatch cosplay.



Cosplay by Kalindi | Photo by Jerry Neeko

Kalindi made both outfits: a standard Mercy for herself, and Soldier 76's Daredevil skin for her husband.



Cosplay by Kalindi | Photo by Sweet Tea

You can see more of Kalindi’s cosplay at her Facebook page.



Cosplay by Kalindi | Photo by Teacuplion