Cosplay: Narga Photo : KIRA

Narga, who we last saw on this site mastering Warcraft cosplay, is now doing the same for The Witcher 3, with this Ciri that’s just perfect, from the outfit to the scars.



All photos by KIRA (who also took those amazing Last of Us 2 shots a few months back) . And if you’re a cosplayer and want to try something similar, Narga actually has the outfit’s full how-to guide available for download.

