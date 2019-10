This isn’t just a Gundam cosplay. Oh no, this isn’t just a Gundam cosplay, but it actually looks like it’s a plastic Gundam model.



Here is a close-up of the Zgokzogok’s Sinanju costume:

According to IT Media, Zgokzogok started the costume this January and finished it in September. As the site points out, the cosplay has been praised for looking like a plastic model.