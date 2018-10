Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

This is Martin Cochingco, a man able to take a bunch of ridiculously exaggerated video game animations and somehow recreate them in real life.



Here he is recreating some select Smash Bros. victory animations, from Bayonetta to Sonic to Captain Falcon to Green Mario.

And just so you don’t take it for granted, here’s an outtakes vid:

God damn that’s impressive.