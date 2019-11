Earlier this month, Kotaku’s Tim Rogers brought Death Stranding to life in a realistic yet inexpensive way. He is not alone. Others have also been doing their own Death Stranding cosplays on the cheap.



Below is a GIF of Tim’s Death Stranding budget-priced cosplay in action.

Gif : tim rogers ( Kotaku

In case you missed it, you can watch his video review right here. Have a look at other inexpensive (and creative) Death Stranding cosplays.



