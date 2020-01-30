Blacksmith Creates Real, Flaming Overwatch Hammer

Cosplay ShowcaseCosplay ShowcaseKotaku's Cosplay Showcase is a feature that highlights the unique work of cosplayers, artists and photographers as they seek to tell new stories and push the boundaries of the craft.
There are a lot of smaller, easier props you could make if you wanted to recreate a weapon from Overwatch, but nope, H-art has skipped past all of those and forged himself an enormous replica of Reinhardt’s hammer.
Unlike most replicas you’ll see, which will have been made with foam and/or wood, H-art torched, welded and hammered this together out of scrap metal, before installing some flamethrowers in the head to mimic the weapon’s jet-powered thrust.