Blacksmith Creates Real, Flaming Overwatch Hammer

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:overwatch
There are a lot of smaller, easier props you could make if you wanted to recreate a weapon from Overwatch, but nope, H-art has skipped past all of those and forged himself an enormous replica of Reinhardt’s hammer.

Unlike most replicas you’ll see, which will have been made with foam and/or wood, H-art torched, welded and hammered this together out of scrap metal, before installing some flamethrowers in the head to mimic the weapon’s jet-powered thrust.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

