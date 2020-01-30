Blacksmith Creates Real, Flaming Overwatch Hammer

Cosplay Showcase Cosplay Showcase Kotaku's Cosplay Showcase is a feature that highlights the unique work of cosplayers, artists and photographers as they seek to tell new stories and push the boundaries of the craft. Prev Next View All

There are a lot of smaller, easier props you could make if you wanted to recreate a weapon from Overwatch, but nope, H-art has skipped past all of those and forged himself an enormous replica of Reinhardt’s hammer.



Unlike most replicas you’ll see, which will have been made with foam and/or wood, H-art torched, welded and hammered this together out of scrap metal, before installing some flamethrowers in the head to mimic the weapon’s jet-powered thrust.