Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Other shows might be bigger, but every year Blizzcon brings out the absolute best in cosplay.

It was held earlier this month at the Anaheim Convention Centre, and many of the top cosplayers not just from North America, but from the rest of the world made the trip to show off their love for Overwatch, StarCraft, WarCraft and Diablo.

Last year’s show was incredible, and this year’s was no different. Mineralblu was there taking photos and video for us; you can see even more pics he took here, while all cosplayers Instagram credits are on the images below.

