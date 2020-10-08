Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Cosplay Showcase

Bloody Hell Here's Some Bloodborne Cosplay

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:bloodborne
bloodbornecosplay
Cosplay by  Tina Morbid, Shion and Zep Hindle
Photo: Nikolay Zharov
Cosplay ShowcaseCosplay ShowcaseKotaku's Cosplay Showcase is a feature that highlights the unique work of cosplayers, artists and photographers as they seek to tell new stories and push the boundaries of the craft.
Photographer Nikolay Zharov put this incredible shoot together featuring the work of three cosplayers: Tina Morbid (Good Hunter), Shion (Father Gascoigne) and Zep Hindle (Old Hunter Henryk).

The costumes are amazing! Ditto the props! But I also deeply love the action figure-style pedestal shots, it’s a great way to give us a look at a costume in all its glory.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

