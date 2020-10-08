Bloody Hell Here's Some Bloodborne Cosplay

Cosplay Showcase Cosplay Showcase Kotaku's Cosplay Showcase is a feature that highlights the unique work of cosplayers, artists and photographers as they seek to tell new stories and push the boundaries of the craft. Prev Next View All

Photographer Nikolay Zharov put this incredible shoot together featuring the work of three cosplayers: Tina Morbid (Good Hunter), Shion (Father Gascoigne) and Zep Hindle ( Old Hunter Henryk).



The costumes are amazing! Ditto the props! But I also deeply love the action figure-style pedestal shots, it’s a great way to give us a look at a costume in all its glory.

