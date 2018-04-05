CosXPo is a nerd con that was held in Reading, England at the end of March, and unlike most other shows, cosplay wasn’t just something on the menu: it was the entire point of the convention.

“The convention scene has expanded significantly over the past few years, and established conventions are now seeing in hundreds of thousands of guests”, the team behind the show say about CosXPo’s creation.

“For the CosXPo team, and many others, cosplaying brings a whole new atmosphere to conventions. Showcasing your skills, entering competitions, meeting people from the same fandoms, and even developing self confidence, it all comes hand in hand with cosplay, and because of this we decided to create an event where cosplay can be the main focus.”

So Say We All was there taking photos, and there was some incredible stuff on display from both local cosplayers and those further afield.

Photo: So Say We All (Facebook)

Photo: So Say We All (Facebook)

Photo: So Say We All (Facebook)

Photo: So Say We All (Facebook)

Photo: So Say We All (Facebook)

Photo: So Say We All (Facebook)

Photo: So Say We All (Facebook)

Photo: So Say We All (Facebook)

Photo: So Say We All (Facebook)

Photo: So Say We All (Facebook)

Photo: So Say We All (Facebook)