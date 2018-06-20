Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

YetiCon is a cosplay show that’s held every year in the Blue Mountains NW of Toronto. In addition to being a cosplay con, it’s also one hell of a cosplay party, with attendees booking themselves in for a weekend of pool parties and adventure sports.



The Legend Of Micah was there with his camera shooting it all, and it looks like it was a ton of fun. Not to mention the fact there was loads of amazing cosplay on show as well.

Here’s Micah’s video:

And here are some stills if you’re unable to watch video at the moment:

NOTE: If you know (or are!) any of the cosplayers below, let me know and I can add a credit!

