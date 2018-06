CD Projekt Red has a long history of working directly with cosplayers on The Witcher, so it’s little surprise that the big showing for Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 this week has come A+ cosplay to go with it.



Both cosplayers are dressed as V, the player character in the game. The woman lead is Maja Felicitas, while the male option is Geralt superstar Maul. Both photos are by eosAndy.