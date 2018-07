Kamui ain’t done with the show-stopping Monster Honter cosplay.



Her Zinogre armour from March was incredible, especially the way it lit up, but she’s already back with an equally-impressive take on a Nergigante set.

Here are some shots to give you an idea of the detail:

You can see more of Kamui’s cosplay work (and buy books and guides) at her website.