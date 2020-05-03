Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Chinese Exoskeleton Is Basically Death Stranding Cosplay

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:death stranding
death strandingchinacosplay
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Chinese Exoskeleton Is Basically iDeath Stranding/i Cosplay

A Chinese food delivery company has been testing an exoskeleton its couriers could wear which would allow them to carry a lot more stuff. And while they’re at it look like the world’s most expensive Death Stranding cosplayers.

Advertisement

The suits are made by ULS Robotics, a firm that specialises in the research of exoskeletons to help workers lift loads in industries like transport, mail and logistics.

In this specific case, though, its Ele.me, China’s answer to DoorDash/Uber Eats, whose decision to test a ULS suit using large stacked boxes on a courier’s back will look pretty familiar to anyone who has been near video games for the past few years.

Advertisement

Even that news tweet and its accompanying video mentions comparisons with Death Stranding.

The isolation, the remote communication, now exoskeleton-wearing couriers...it would be nice if we got a bit more breathing space between apocalyptic video games that are supposed to set decades into the future and the present day, thanks.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Hackers Are Likely Responsible For The Last Of Us Part II Leak

Fans Are Using Forced Perspective In Animal Crossing To Create Some Amazing Things