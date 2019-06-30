Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Once again ColossalCon looks like it was one of the biggest and best cosplay shows on the calendar, continuing its tradition of combining a regular convention with a massive pool party and outdoor nature shots.

What’s cool about the combination is that while cosplayers bring their regular costumes to the show itself, the pool allows for some creative reinterpretation of a character’s outfit, sometimes to make them more aquatic, sometimes to give us all nightmares.

Mineralblu was there taking video and photos for us, and you can see more of his work at his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, you’ll find each cosplayer’s social media handle, along with the character/series they’re cosplaying from, watermarked on each image.

