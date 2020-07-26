Comic-Con Is Cancelled, So Let's Remember The Good Times

Cosplay GalleryCosplay GalleryA showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something let us know and we can add!
With the San Diego Comic-Con cancelled (at least in person) for 2020, one of the best cosplay events on the planet has been cancelled along with it. Bummer. To help remember a time when people could get together in crowds and dress up, then, here’s a retrospective of the last few year’s worth of Comic-Con cosplay showcases.
Our regular cosplay photographer Mineralblu put this all together, compiling his favourite video and shots from 2017-onwards. As usual, you’ll find each cosplayer’s social media info, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series it’s from watermarked on each image.
Hopefully we’ll able to return in 2021 with a brand new shoot! Maybe. Perhaps.....
