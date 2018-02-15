Most cons are for all kinds of fans of all kinds of stuff, but not KupoCon: it’s a festival for fans of Final Fantasy, put on by fans of Final Fantasy.



The idea behind the show is that it travels around the world, both in the US and Canada but also in the UK.

The latest show was held in London earlier this month, and below you’ll see some of the best cosplay on display at what was called “Pomingham Palace”.

All photos are by So Say We All.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement