Most cons are for all kinds of fans of all kinds of stuff, but not KupoCon: it’s a festival for fans of Final Fantasy, put on by fans of Final Fantasy.

The idea behind the show is that it travels around the world, both in the US and Canada but also in the UK.

The latest show was held in London earlier this month, and below you’ll see some of the best cosplay on display at what was called “Pomingham Palace”.

All photos are by So Say We All.

Cosplay by KingdomCrafts | Photo by So Say We All

Cosplay by Eri-Senpai’s Crafts | Photo by So Say We All
Cosplay by Sarmander1 | Photo by So Say We All
Cosplay by Unknown | Photo by So Say We All

Cosplay by Pinstripe Cosplay | Photo by So Say We All
Cosplay by Isamiaella Cosplay | Photo by So Say We All
Cosplay by Isamiaella Cosplay | Photo by So Say We All

Cosplay by Aini | Photo by So Say We All
Cosplay by Saya Costumes | Photo by So Say We All
Cosplay by KingdomCrafts | Photo by So Say We All

Cosplay by Brosuke1 | Photo by So Say We All
Cosplay by Sagefireart | Photo by So Say We All
Cosplay by Calluna | Photo by So Say We All

Cosplay by Ino_Yama | Photo by So Say We All
Cosplay by Fairyking | Photo by So Say We All
Cosplay by Midori | Photo by So Say We All