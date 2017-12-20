The last major cosplay show for the year is Holiday Matsuri, aka Holmat, which takes place every December in Orlando, Florida.

This year’s show was held between December 15-17 at Orlando World Center Marriott, and the resort location—coupled with Florida’s warmer weather—means it’s one of the only places in the US you can visit this time of year and still wear your favourite cosplay outfit (while still getting into the holiday spirit).

Below you’ll find some of the cosplay that was on show at Holmat 2017, with photos and video taken by Mineralblu.

Cosplay by Antonina Anime, Jessica Blumenfeld, Kairi Cosplay,Harley’s love shack & My Oneechan and Me | Photo by Mineralblu
Cosplay by Umbrella Dispatch | Photo by Mineralblu
Cosplay by Hane Cosplay 羽 | Photo by Mineralblu
Cosplay by Akrcos, Danielle Marie, Danielle DeNicola, John Cerabino, Moderately Okay Cosplay, Robin Lee,Long Ty, Devin M Rockford, Danny Jay Do, Dillon Payne, Nicholas Poulos, Danielle Beaulieu | Photo by Mineralblu
Cosplay by chickirby | Photo by Mineralblu
Cosplay by Capeofwonders | Photo by Mineralblu
Cosplay by Alex | Photo by Mineralblu
Cosplay by Caleigh Allen, Crystal Nilene, Melanie Kettelberger & Sarah Tholen | Photo by Mineralblu
Cosplay by Megan Coffey | Photo by Mineralblu
Cosplay by Korin | Photo by Mineralblu
Cosplay by Rolyat | Photo by Mineralblu
Cosplay by Tim Olmo,Nicci Sefton & Sinisterspidey | Photo by Mineralblu