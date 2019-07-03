A cosplayer taking some photos earlier today at Seacliff State Beach in Monterey Bay got a little more attention than she was expecting, when concerns from other beachgoers and a local news crew prompted a warning from the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office.



Speaking to KRON 4 news, the representative took the opportunity to remind cosplayers that walking around public places carrying enormous fake firearms maybe isn’t the best idea, since anyone who isn’t aware a huge rifle is just a cosplay prop might get concerned, and that might lead to a call to the police, who likewise might not know it’s a prop and then things have the potential to get very serious.

Nobody is saying you can’t cosplay with guns (aside from KRON’s dumb “Leave your guns at home” headline), that’s probably taking things a little too far, the Sheriff’s Office is just saying...maybe be cool and respectful and smart about it, instead of just waving the thing around on a beach.

PS - If you know the cosplayer or photographer (or are them!), get in touch!