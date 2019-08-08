Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Most of the time cosplay is about having fun and hanging out with friends. Sometimes, though, it gets competitive, and there’s no bigger prize for serious devotees than the World Cosplay Summit, held every year in Japan.



It’s basically a World Championships of cosplay, and as you can imagine, the entrants are out of this world. Teams from 40 countries took part in an event last week that spanned two cities (Tokyo and Nagoya), and in addition to competing on stage contestants also toured local areas helping promote cosplay.

Team Australia would go on to win the event, with K and A.K.WIRRU’s Monster Hunter outfits (and routine) massively impressing the judges, though as you’ll see in this video below by Rescue the Princess, every single one of the competitors was there to impress.