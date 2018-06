Yes, that’s cosplay.



This is Aussie cosplayer Scrap Shop Props with a 1:1 Doom Space Marine, which just won best in show at the Supanova expo in Sydney.

If that’s not enough, he’s also responsible for one of the biggest and best Reinhardts I’ve ever seen, that comes complete with a jet engine effect at the back.



Advertisement

You can see more of Scrap Shops work at his Instagram page.