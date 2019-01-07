Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Holiday Matsuri has quickly grown to become one of the biggest and best cosplay shows in the US. And it’s not hard seeing why: who wouldn’t want to escape the winter chills for a resort in Orlando in the middle of December?



Below you’ll find a selection of video and photos taken by Mineralblu from the event—held at the Orlando World Center Marriott from December 14-16—which in addition to featuring some A++ cosplay, also stars some cosplayers getting very much into the holiday spirit.

You’ll find a cosplayer’s Instagram handle, as well as the character they’re cosplaying as, watermarked on each image below.

