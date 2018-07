Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Doug Cockle might be the voice of Geralt, but Maciej Kwiatkowski has been The Witcher for a while now, having served as a combat advisor and motion-capture actor for the character throughout the series.



Here he is in a fun/dumb video alongside compatriot (and fellow swordsman) Alan Padziński, in which they combine Witcher swordplay and costume with...Fruit Ninja.