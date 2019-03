With Apex Legends being what it is right now we can probably expect 2019 to be full of cosplay based on Respawn’s game, like this Lifeline from Kay Bear.



Here’s the full shot, since the top image had to be cropped a little:

Also doing an excellent early job is this Wraith from Russian cosplayer Olya Bony.

If you’ve got any further Apex Legends cosplay requests, please file them to the left next to my “Pathfinder ziplining off a hotel roof” outfit.