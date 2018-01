If 2018 is going to be The Year Of Black Panther Cosplay, then we are off to a very good start.



Andrien Gbinigie’s effort here is wild, from the detail on the suit to the quality of the mask itself.

Most of the photos below are by Lucid Visual.



This may also be a good time to remind you that there’s a new Black Panther comic out that’s written by Evan Narcisse, former Kotaku staff writer and guy we know.



