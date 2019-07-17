Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Look! Jet Set Radio cosplay! In 2019! Bless all of these cosplayers and keep them safe until the ending of the earth.



This group was at Blerdcon, which was held in DC over the weekend. As he was last year, Legend of Micah was there shooting video, and managed to capture this group outside, who weren’t just dressed to perfection, but had even got each character’s animations down.

The cosplayers involved are:

Gum: aaimztako

Beat: tacodactyl

Piranha: stormborn_cosplays

Cube: runitslittlewolf

Mew: Alicia Fae

DJ Professor K: treblemakur