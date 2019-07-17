Look! Jet Set Radio cosplay! In 2019! Bless all of these cosplayers and keep them safe until the ending of the earth.
This group was at Blerdcon, which was held in DC over the weekend. As he was last year, Legend of Micah was there shooting video, and managed to capture this group outside, who weren’t just dressed to perfection, but had even got each character’s animations down.
The cosplayers involved are:
Gum: aaimztako
Beat: tacodactyl
Piranha: stormborn_cosplays
Cube: runitslittlewolf
Mew: Alicia Fae
DJ Professor K: treblemakur