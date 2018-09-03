CineCosu Studios’ series of reimagined Sailor Moon settings continues with this third, very cool instalment: Goth Sailor Scouts.
Having done 90s fashion and boudoir, this shoot is based on some art done by Cosmic Spectrum, which depicts the scouts not as magical schoolgirls but as black-clad witches.
“To that end”, CineCosu’s Dominique Zamora tells Kotaku, “we borrowed motifs from witchy media like American Horror Story: Coven and The Craft to create something dark, creepy, and hopefully, powerful.”
The same cosplayers from the last two shoots have returned—Stella Chuu (Sailor Moon), RiotJynx (Mercury), Hendoart (Mars), Akemi101xoxo (Jupiter) and MaidofMight (Venus)—but they’re now joined by a greatly expanded cast, as js_cosplay (Chibi Moon), milynnsarley (Pluto), riansynnth (Neptune), sushimonstuh (Uranus) and marikocosplay (Saturn) cosplay as the Outer Scouts.
Capturing so many cosplayers in the one shoot in one day took a Herculean effort, with 14 photographers and assistants teaming up so that each girl was working with a different photographer every 15 minutes.
Advertisement
The end result is the photoshoot (and video!) you see below, which is one of the coolest things we’ve ever got to feature here on our cosplay site.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And before we go, here’s the full list of photographers and crew who made it all happen:
Director/Videographer: Dominique Zamora
Producer/Photographer: Justin Element
Advertisement
Photographer: Topher Oriel
Photography Assistant: Charles Lan
Videography Assistant: Rey Cabato
Production Manager: Marvin Sola
Production Assistant: Ken Calalang
Additional Photography 1: Marvin Gregorio
Advertisement
Additional Photography 2: Gil Riego
BTS Photographer: Gerard Lin
BTS Videographer: Richard Rolland
Handlers: Mel Capperino-Garcia and Monster Poh
Venue Manager: Yani Pohl
Editing by Dominique Zamora and Topher Oriel
Produced by CineCosu Studios