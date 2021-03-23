Incredible Yakuza: Like A Dragon Cosplay Is Punching Me In The Face

Cosplay Showcase Cosplay Showcase Kotaku's Cosplay Showcase is a feature that highlights the unique work of cosplayers, artists and photographers as they seek to tell new stories and push the boundaries of the craft. Prev Next View All

The last time we saw Enyen dabbling in Yakuza cosplay, it was as a solitary star of the gangster saga. This time, he’s back, and just like Ichiban in Like a Dragon, he’s brought some friends.



This is most of the main crew (sorry Eri!) of Sega’s latest crime/wholesome adventure, with Enyen as Kasuga, Mr. G & Ms. 吂 as Nanba and Adachi, SenYeYeZi as Saeko, SHUN 軒轅 瞬 as Zhao and Lun系部綸 TW_cosplayer as Joon-Gi.

Photos are by Duo的攝影視 and Extreme Channel, with assistance by Jay & Acid.



Also: videos, which are somehow even more perfect than the shots.