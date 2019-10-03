Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
It Took 12 People To Make This Giant Monster Hunter Cosplay

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:monster hunter
Cosplay ShowcaseKotaku's Cosplay Showcase is a feature that highlights the unique work of cosplayers, artists and photographers as they seek to tell new stories and push the boundaries of the craft.
This enormous Grammeowster Chef is so big, and so detailed, that it took two studios—GSTQ Fashions (who we covered recently for their work on Dave Bautista’s final WWE outfit) and Wooden Leg Studios—to bring it to life.

The cosplay was commissioned by Capcom for the company’s Monster Hunter display at PAX West, and stands over 6.5 feet tall.

Legend of Micah shot this behind-the-scenes video, which gives us a fantastic look at just how much planning, work, technology and craftsmanship goes into building this kind of top-tier cosplay.

And here are some shots showing the whole thing being made and put together:

About the author

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

