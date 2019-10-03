It Took 12 People To Make This Giant Monster Hunter Cosplay

Cosplay Showcase Cosplay Showcase Kotaku's Cosplay Showcase is a feature that highlights the unique work of cosplayers, artists and photographers as they seek to tell new stories and push the boundaries of the craft. Prev Next View All

This enormous Grammeowster Chef is so big, and so detailed, that it took two studios—GSTQ Fashions (who we covered recently for their work on Dave Bautista’s final WWE outfit) and Wooden Leg Studios—to bring it to life.



The cosplay was commissioned by Capcom for the company’s Monster Hunter display at PAX West, and stands over 6.5 feet tall.

Advertisement

Legend of Micah shot this behind-the-scenes video, which gives us a fantastic look at just how much planning, work, technology and craftsmanship goes into building this kind of top-tier cosplay.

And here are some shots showing the whole thing being made and put together:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement