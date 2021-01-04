Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Jarod Nandin, "The South Park Guy" Cosplayer, Has Died

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:world of warcraft
world of warcraftcosplaysouth park
Illustration for article titled Jarod Nandin, The iSouth Park/i Guy Cosplayer, Has Died
Screenshot: YouTube

Jarod Nandin, a World of Warcraft player and cosplayer best known for his depiction of South Park’s Jenkins, has died of Covid.

Nandin took the internet by storm back in 2013 with his perfect recreation of the character, and even made an appearance on stage at that year’s BlizzCon.

Jarod announced back in December that he had contracted Covid, and on December 28 had developed breathing complications.

Illustration for article titled Jarod Nandin, The iSouth Park/i Guy Cosplayer, Has Died
Screenshot: Facebook

A friend of Nandin has started a fundraising page so that “his mom never, ever has to worry about any out of pocket expenses.”

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

