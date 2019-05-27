We’ve seen K/DA cosplay, we’ve seen K/DA cosplay videos, now for something on a whole other level.



This is K/DA KinDA, a project put together by CineCosu Studios that features over 30 cosplayers, Riot North America’s LCS Arena and CGI effects. It is the result of thousands of dollars, and a lot of work. In many ways, and very intentionally, it is too much work:

(You’ll find a full list of credits and social media links here in the video description)

To give you an idea of just how much work, look at this behind the scenes video:

In addition to the video, the cosplayers also has some shots taken as well, which are incredible:

