Cosplay Showcase

Last Of Us 2 Cosplay Sure Gets The Setting Right

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Cosplay ShowcaseCosplay ShowcaseKotaku's Cosplay Showcase is a feature that highlights the unique work of cosplayers, artists and photographers as they seek to tell new stories and push the boundaries of the craft.
This is Russian cosplayer Molza doing a fantastic Ellie from The Last Of Us 2, with a shoot taking place in a half-finished, abandoned Moscow hospital that is about as perfect a Last Of Us setting as you could get.

All photos are by Kira, with a guest appearance by Jack as some dead meat.

Cosplay by Molza | Photo by Kira

Cosplay by Molza &amp; Jack | Photo by Kira
Cosplay by Molza & Jack | Photo by Kira
Cosplay by Molza | Photo by Kira
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

