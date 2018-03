GIF

German cosplay superstar Kamui, who we last saw with some of the best StarCraft work we’d ever seen, returns with some of the best Monster Hunter work we’ve ever seen.



This Zinogre armour is almost perfect when you see it in stills, but the real winner here is how the whole thing lights up. Here’s a taste of how it’s done:



GIF

And here’s the whole thing in action:

Bonkers.

You can see more of Kamui’s work (and purchase guides and books) at her Facebook page.