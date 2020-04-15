Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Cosplay Showcase

Luke, He Is Your Father

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:star wars
star warscosplay
Illustration for article titled Luke, He Is Your Father
Cosplay ShowcaseCosplay ShowcaseKotaku's Cosplay Showcase is a feature that highlights the unique work of cosplayers, artists and photographers as they seek to tell new stories and push the boundaries of the craft.
Rick Boer, once known around these parts as the King of Metal Gear cosplay, has got older and become a family man. Which hasn’t stopped his cosplay efforts; it just means he’s got someone else around to help out.

These images show Rick and his son Luke (his actual, very good name). This first one below was taken a few years back when Luke was only three days old:

Illustration for article titled Luke, He Is Your Father
When time came for Luke’s first birthday last year, a family ritual was born:

Illustration for article titled Luke, He Is Your Father

Luke just turned two, which meant it was time for more family snaps:

Illustration for article titled Luke, He Is Your Father
Illustration for article titled Luke, He Is Your Father
Illustration for article titled Luke, He Is Your Father
These are cute as hell, I know, but also, look at the cosplay! Look at Rick’s Vader outfit, which is perfect! Look at Luke’s costumes! These are insanely-detailed for a kid’s costume, from the snow effects down to the tiny lightsaber, belt and helmet gear.

You can see more of Rick’s (and his wife’s, who is also one hell of a cosplayer) stuff at their company page.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

