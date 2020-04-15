Luke, He Is Your Father

Cosplay Showcase Cosplay Showcase Kotaku's Cosplay Showcase is a feature that highlights the unique work of cosplayers, artists and photographers as they seek to tell new stories and push the boundaries of the craft. Prev Next View All

Rick Boer, once known around these parts as the King of Metal Gear cosplay, has got older and become a family man. Which hasn’t stopped his cosplay efforts; it just means he’s got someone else around to help out.



These images show Rick and his son Luke (his actual, very good name) . This first one below was taken a few years back when Luke was only three days old:

When time came for Luke’s first birthday last year , a family ritual was born:

Luke just turned two, which meant it was time for more family snaps:

These are cute as hell, I know, but also, look at the cosplay! Look at Rick’s Vader outfit, which is perfect! Look at Luke’s costumes ! These are insanely-detailed for a kid’s costume, from the snow effects down to the tiny lightsaber, belt and helmet gear.

You can see more of Rick’s (and his wife’s, who is also one hell of a cosplayer) stuff at their company page.