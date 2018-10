Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: AmenoKitarou

Last month, Kotaku introduced Australian cosplayer A.K. Wirru’s terrific Mai Shiranui. Not content to only bring Mai to life with padding, Wirru also does a very good rendition of Mai’s moves.



Have a look in the clip below:

Check out Wirru’s practice clip:

Becoming Mai isn’t easy! Just look how much padding goes into this production.

If you like this cosplay (or cosplay in general), you can follow Wirru on Twitter here.