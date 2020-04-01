Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.


Man Brings Tom Nook To Life With His Nipple

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossingdragon ballone piececosplayhumor
Illustration for article titled Man Brings Tom Nook To Life With His Nipple
Screenshot: lowcostcosplayth

These are trying times. One man keeps making the internet a better place with his low-cost cosplay. Thank goodness for that!

Kotaku first profiled Anucha “Cha” Saengchart (aka “Lonelyman”) and his inexpensive cosplay way back in 2014. Since then, he’s continued to delight and amuse. His latest Tom Nook creation is something else. 

This isn’t his first body paint cosplay. He’s done memorable, cheeky ones before:

He continues to be one of the most creative cosplayers on the internet.

Be sure to follow him on Instagram. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

